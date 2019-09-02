There may be the odd shower around, but still plenty of September sun. 07-09-2014 Pilar Pellicer

Rain possible this morning. If there is, it is due to clear. The outlook at present for the week is for potential showers in most areas on Thursday and Friday, with maximum temperatures down to between 24 and 28C by Saturday; the lower values being in the mountains. Tuesday's forecast is for some cloud and low possibilities of rain, depending on area.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 2 September

29C Alcudia

29C Andratx

30C Calvia

27C Deya

29C Palma

30C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Tuesday, 3 September

29C Alcudia

28C Andratx

29C Calvia

27C Deya

29C Palma

31C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

36.3C Es Capdellà

34.7C Binissalem

34C Llucmajor