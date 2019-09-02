Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Rain possible this morning. If there is, it is due to clear. The outlook at present for the week is for potential showers in most areas on Thursday and Friday, with maximum temperatures down to between 24 and 28C by Saturday; the lower values being in the mountains. Tuesday's forecast is for some cloud and low possibilities of rain, depending on area.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 2 September
29C Alcudia
29C Andratx
30C Calvia
27C Deya
29C Palma
30C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Tuesday, 3 September
29C Alcudia
28C Andratx
29C Calvia
27C Deya
29C Palma
31C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
36.3C Es Capdellà
34.7C Binissalem
34C Llucmajor
