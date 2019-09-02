Organic food market tomorrow at Plaza Patines, Palma. 17-09-2019 Lydia E. Corral

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Oasis of the Seas, Costa Fortuna, Celebrity Infinity and MSC Fantasia who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today. Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.



Tomorrow. Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).





CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Angel has Fallen OCIMAX 16 Action/Thriller 20.30/22.45 every day

Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 18.45 (3/9)

Angel has Fallen MAHON 16 Action/Thriller 20.00 (02/09)

Once Upon a time.... MAHON 16 Adventure/Comedy 19.30 (02/09)

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy 18.15/21.25 (no 18.15 session on Thursday)

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy 20.00 (2, 3, 5/9)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.45

