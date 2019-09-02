Environment
The beaches of Can Pere Antoni and Ciudad Jardin are closed again
The City Council of Palma has reported that the beaches of Can Pere Antoni and Ciudad Jardín will be closed again today with a red flag, because the rains have caused mixed water discharges - rainfall and sewage.
This is the second closure in a week, after being closed last Tuesday after the storms. The two beaches will remain closed all day as a precaution, awaiting the results of the analysis of water samples.
Emaya has already started work on construction and improvements at the treatment plant. It is hoped that the works will reduce up to 90% of beach closures.
