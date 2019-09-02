Weather
A wet start to the week
September marks the end of summer for many with the end of the holidays and schools reopening soon.
The weekend was mostly bright but with some localised storms in Soller and in the centre of the island.
Storms in Puerto Soller at the weekend. Photo: Eddie age 8
The week has started with lower temperatures and rain for most of the island this morning.
The weather agency Aemet indicates cloudy skies with showers for Majorca and the other Balearic islands. There is a chance of storms later this afternoon although for now the clouds are clearing and we have glimpses of blue sky.
The winds are from the north and northeast.
Nighttime temperature remains little changed.
