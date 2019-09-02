Megayacht Queen Miri in Palma. 02-09-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Queen Miri is a private 92m superyacht. She was pronounced the 27th largest private yacht in the year 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. She is owned by Sheldon Adelson, he is the founder of the Las Vegas Sands Casinos. The yacht is named after his wife Miriam.

Built as Annaliesse and then later named MY Delma her luxurious interior is designed by Studio Massari and her exterior styling is by Alpha Marine.

Both the hull and the superstructure are made of steel and aluminum. The propulsion plant consists of two Caterpillar diesel engines, with a total power of 5060 kW (over 5520 bhp), and controllable-pitch propellers producing a speed of over 17 knots.

The anchors, launches, life rafts and navigation lanterns are hidden behind covers and do not disturb the aesthetics of the yacht.

Her floodable tender garage can be converted into a pool.

She can accommodate 36 guests and 32 crew. She has 18 staterooms, including a master suite and 2 VIP staterooms.

Other amenities include a spa, sauna, lift, helipad, cinema, steam room, beauty room, swimming pool, deck jacuzzi, and a gym.

The Dubai-registered Queen Miri is available for charter for €1,825,000 per week plus expenses.