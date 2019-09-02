Graffiti
Council removes the anti-tourism graffiti in Palma
Palma council have reacted quickly to the news of new anti-tourism graffiti and have ordered its elimination, some has been removed already.
Emaya's graffiti removal team took charge of cleaning the first one which 'invited' tourists to return to their homes while opening its doors to refugees.
However, the other two slogans on the same pedestrian street are still visible. The council explains that it is waiting to obtain permission from the owners of the property.
On a rainy day like this morning calle del Olms is one of the busiest in Palma and many tourists will have seen the graffiti.
