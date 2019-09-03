The report reveals that there were 2.34 million foreign tourists in the Balearics in July. 02-09-2019 ARCHIVO

Foreign tourism in the Balearics in July fell by 3.5%. The latest monthly Frontur report of tourist movement, published by the National Statistics Institute, reveals that there were 2.34 million foreign tourists in the Balearics in July, the second highest number in the country (which is usually the case for high summer) after Catalonia with 2.38 million.

Andalusia ranked third with 1.26 million. There was a 2.1% decrease in Catalonia and larger falls of 5% in Andalusia and 7.9% in the Canaries (to 1.03 million). Valencia, by contrast, experienced an increase of 10.2% to 1.25 million.

Nationally there was a 1.3% fall, which was lower than the decrease of 4.5% registered in July 2018. The total number of foreign tourists in Spain in July was 9.9 million.

The UK and German markets dropped by 2.2% and three per cent respectively. There were 2.17 million UK tourists and 1.24 million German tourists. French tourists ranked second nationally with 1.42 million, an increase of 2.3%.

Over the first seven months of the year, foreign tourism in the Balearics rose by 0.2% to 7.9 million, ahead of the Canaries with 7.6 million (down 3.5%) and behind Catalonia with 11.3 million (up 1.5%). The national figure for January to July was 48 million tourists, a rise of 1.9%.

The largest market was the UK - 10.48 million, a fall of 1.6%.