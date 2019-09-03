What's On
Where to go and What to see
Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Costa Diadema who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.
MARKETS
Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).
Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
Angel has Fallen OCIMAX 16 Action/Thriller 20.30/22.45 every day
Angel has Fallen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Thriller 18.45 (3/9)
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy 18.15/21.25 (no 18.15 session on Thursday)
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy 20.00 (3, 5/9)
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy 17.10/20.10
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.45
