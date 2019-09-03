Health
Ninety-one affected by foodborne outbreak
The health ministry reports that 91 people were affected by the foodborne outbreak which apparently centred on the Dragon Sushi restaurant in Palma.
Of these, nineteen were positive for salmonella.
There have been no further cases since Friday last week; the first evidence of a possible outbreak was the Friday before.
Seven of those affected were under the age of 14.
The 91 included people from other regions of Spain, and so an alert is still active elsewhere in the country; this comes under the national coordination centre for health emergencies.
No foreign tourist is understood to have been affected.
The Balearic health service’s epidemiology department is continuing to interview people who were affected, while the restaurant remains closed and will be subject to sanctions.
