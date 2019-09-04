Two-masted 1915 Mariette in Palma. 04-09-2019 Gabriel Alomar

The beautiful 42m two-masted schooner Mariette is currently in Palma bay.

She was custom built in 1915 by Herreshoff in the United States for Jacob Frederick Brown, a Boston textile manufacturer. Brown owned her until 1927.

Her last refit was by Pendennis in Falmouth, UK in 2017.

Mariette can accommodate up to 8 guests and 8 crew onboard.

She is not available for charter but is raced competitively by her French owner having won the Pendennis Cup in 2012 and most recently winning round one at the Capri Classica this year.