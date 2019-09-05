Mein Schiff 2 in port today. 04-04-2019 G.ALOMAR.¶

Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Mein Schiff 2 and Aidastella who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, Portol, ses Salines, Sant Joan, Sant Llorent, des Cardassar, Sa Torre (Llucmajor), Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina.

Tomorrow S’Arenal, Algaida, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont D’Inca, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Severa, Puerto Alcudia. In Palma: Rafal Nou and Sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Angel has Fallen OCIMAX 16 Action/Thriller 20.30/22.45 every day

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy 18.15/21.25 (no 18.15 session on Thursday)

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure/Comedy 20.00 (5/9)

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.45