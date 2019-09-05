C2 moored in Palmanova. 04-09-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Shares:

The superyacht C2, belonging Ronald Perelman, US investor, philanthropist and owner of Revlon cosmetics, anchored yesterday in the bay of Palmanova.

Her 88 metre presence did not go unnoticed by many tourists and owners of other boats in the area.

Reymond Langton Design is responsible for her beautiful exterior and interior design.

Built by Abeking & Rasmussen in Germany, she was delivered in 2009 at a price of 125 million dollars.

She can accommodate 14 guests and 22 crew members. Her top speed is 16 knots.

Other facilities include a large swimming pool and swimming platform with a new beach club. This newly added extension has increased her previous length of 78 metres by ten metres.

She is not currently available for charter.