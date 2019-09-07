There have been fifteen fatal accidents so far this year. 29-08-2019 R. S.¶

Up to the end of August eighteen people were killed on roads in the Balearics this year, three fewer than for the same period in 2018. There were fifteen fatal accidents compared with 21 last year.

During July and August there were six deaths, two more than in 2018. There were two fatal accidents in July which resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists.

In August there were three accidents in which four people lost their lives.

Of the 18 people killed up to the end of August, five were motorcyclists and three had been riding mopeds.

Seven people died as a result of head-on or side-on collisions; other deaths were from crashes after vehicles left the road and from being being knocked down.