Accidents
Eighteen road deaths this year
Up to the end of August eighteen people were killed on roads in the Balearics this year, three fewer than for the same period in 2018. There were fifteen fatal accidents compared with 21 last year.
During July and August there were six deaths, two more than in 2018. There were two fatal accidents in July which resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists.
In August there were three accidents in which four people lost their lives.
Of the 18 people killed up to the end of August, five were motorcyclists and three had been riding mopeds.
Seven people died as a result of head-on or side-on collisions; other deaths were from crashes after vehicles left the road and from being being knocked down.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.