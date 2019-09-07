Some of the seized pyrotechnic items designed for use at sea as distress signals. 05-09-2019 Redacción Digital

The Guardia Civil's weapons and explosives unit has seized 28,500 pyrotechnic items designed for use at sea as distress signals.

These were seized at three storage facilities in Palma and one in Ibiza. All of the items were beyond their expiry dates.

In August, the Guardia Civil detected a company based in the Balearics which was obtaining these expired items without complying with regulations governing pyrotechnic devices and cartridges.

The storage facilities, described as being of an "irregular" nature, had no type of registration or control. There were serious deficiencies in respect of the systems for storage.

Consequently, there was a serious risk to public safety because of the potential for fires resulting from the conditions in which these items were being stored.

They included hand flares and smoke canisters.