The Balearic Minister for tourism Iago Negueruela and the Mayor of palma Jose Hila have been holding talks with the major cruise operatorrs to discuss ways to limit the number of cruise vessels visiting the port of Palma.

The two leading politicians travelled to Hamburg where they met with some of the major cruise ship operators.

The local government has made this issue a priority after a wave of protests claiming that the city was overcrowded with too many cruise ship passengers. But opinion is split.

A recent poll said that 70 percent of shop takings in the city were to tourists, many of whom had come to Palma by cruise ship.

The minister for tourism has said that they would like to see a reduction in the so-called mega-cruise ships which are visiting Palma at the moment with 5,000 passengers on board.