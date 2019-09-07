The Origen Fest in Palma. 08-07-2018 Pilar Pellicer

Sunday, 8 September

CINEMA

Palma. 21.00: Blade Runner 2049; Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Arta, Arta Fair. From 10.00: Animals zone, almonds and grapes, pony rides, old farming equipment, dog agility. Plaça Conqueridor and adjoining streets. At 19.00: Total Dance at Na Batlessa.

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 08.00: Wake-up by Banda Lira Esporlerina. 11.30: Solemn mass. 18.30: Races. Carretera Nova. 21.00: Supper, DJ and end of the fiestas. Plaça Vila.

Biniagual, Festa de Sant Gall. 17.30: Dance of bigheads accompanied by pipers, followed by traditional games. 19.00: Mass, and then ice-cream and pastries.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 17.00: Carretons races: improvised karts/racing cars.

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 18.00: Clowns, acrobats, magic. Plaça Església. 20.30: Mass. 21.00: Felanitx Choir, pipers, songs, glosas. At the church.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 12.00: Mass, dances by demons and Costitx bulls heads. 17.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Jardí. 18.30: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Jardí. 21.00: Children's summer school festival; 22.30: Talent show and playback contest. Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 09.00: Firing of rockets. 09.30: Procession by the Soller Band of Music. 10.30: Solemn mass. 11.30: Concert - Soller Band of Music - and refreshments. Plaça Espanya. 18.00: Ball de bot - Aires Sollerics. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 20.30. Supper with comedian Xavi Canyelles. At Sa Rutlana. Tickets one euro in advance from the town hall.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 11.00: Solemn mass. 11.00: Slingshot contest. Cocó hermitage. 12.30: Procession by pipers. From the church. 13.00: "Jewel" races and refreshments. By the town hall. 18.30: Tribute to senior citizens, pipers and violinists; 22.00: Concert - Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Espanya. 00.15: FIREWORKS.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 11.00: Solemn mass. Followed by "jewel" races. Plaça Pou. 18.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Pou. 20.00: Mass. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Cabana, Inot by Without String, Val 9 XL, DJ. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 12.00-24.00: Mediaeval market. Promenade. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Plaça Pinada. 19.00: Solemn mass. 22.30: FIREWORKS. On the beach.

S'Arracó, Mare de Déu de la Trapa. 12.00: Exhibition of classic vehicles. Plaça Weyler 19.30: Procession from the church. 22.00: Folk dance - Aires d'Andratx. Plaça Weyler.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Capdepera. 20.00: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). At the castle. Free.

Palma. From 16.00: Origen Fest - Elrow, Sambowdromio do Brasil: Paco Osuna, Marc Maya and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 42-50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Pont d'Inca. 12.00: Marcela Ceraolo, Selma Montana and others. Magica Fest for the whole family. Bodegas Suau, Cami Cabana 12. Free.



Monday, 9 September

FIESTAS

Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 17.30: Children's party. Sports ground. 19.30: Mass and blessings. 20.00: Bigheads and pipers procession. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance with Es Revetlers. Plaça Església.

Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx. 11.30. Cane races. 17.00: Farmers' Olympiad. Sa Comuna. 18.00: Party for senior citizens - Eucharist, ice-cream, ball de bot folk dance. Church and Plaça Mare de Déu. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Son Ganxó present "Satanum Peperit". Plaça Mare de Déu.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 18.00: Children's party with Mel i Sucre. Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 22.00: Theatre at Sa Rutlana. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

GASTRONOMY

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.