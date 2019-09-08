Tourism
Albania increasingly attractive to Majorca's hoteliers
Majorca's hoteliers, concerned by a fall in profitability from Caribbean operations over the past year, are looking at other destinations for expansion. An increasingly attractive one is Albania, where the government has introduced tax incentives for foreign investment to develop the country's tourism.
Last month, there was a series of contacts between hotelier and government representatives. Led by Iberostar, other hotel groups included Viva and MAC. Jet2 were also invited in order to look into flights between Albania and the UK.
Iberostar's president Miguel Fluxá announced at the Berlin ITB fair in March that the group will be investing 300 million euros over the next five years in incorporating six hotels with 3,000 rooms.
Meliá were the first movers among Spanish hotel companies and will have two establishments when the Meliá Tirana opens in 2021.
Smaller hotel chains are understood to be waiting and seeing what happens before investing; they did the same when destinations such as Riviera Maya was becoming popular.
In Croatia, meanwhile, there are plans for tourism promotion. Jet2, as well as Albania, were invited to Croatia last month, an indication that the government wants to establish more direct flights.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.