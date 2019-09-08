The refuge will not be in the main building but in buildings not currently being used. 06-09-2019 plozano

The Council of Majorca's environment department is to open a refuge at the Raixa finca. This, says the Council, will boost the dry-stone route between Bunyola and Alaro, while establishing a refuge will represent additional commitment to "one of the most emblematic fincas in Majorca".

The refuge will not be in the main building but in buildings not currently being used. It will be able to accommodate up to fifty people. The environment ministry is to invite ideas about adapting the houses, which are listed as being in the cultural interest.

The Council has plans for another refuge, one on the Galatzó finca. The councillor for sustainability and the environment, Aurora Ribot, says that the aim is to extend the network of refuges, beginning with Galatzó, which is an entry point for hikers following the dry-stone route.

Other refuges on the route are Can Boi (Deya), Muleta (Soller), Tossals Vells (Escorca), Son Amer (Escorca), Pont Romà (Pollensa), Castell d’Alaró, Son Tries (Esporles) and Coma d’en Vidal (Alcudia). The Raixa finca is in Bunyola and is off the main road to Soller from Palma.