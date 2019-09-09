MY Ace moored off Portals. 08-09-2019 MDB

The 87.0m MY Ace yacht was built in 2012 by Lürssen. Her exterior and interior design were both created by Andrew Winch Designs.

Her facilities include a spectacular spa including a hammam, massage room, plunge pool and jacuzzi. Other ammenities include a gym, beach club, cinema and helipad.

She cruises at 11.0 kn and reaches a top speed of 17.0 kn. She can sleep up to 12 guests.

Ace is known for being one of the first yachts for which a special Support ship was purpose built. This Support ship Garcon was built in 2012 at Damen Shipyards in Holland.

The 67m Garcon has a helicopter, a 4 person submarine, 5 tenders and a diving bell.

The captain and crew have formed the Ace Garçon Environmental Committee, and participate in many environmental projects and this supports the team’s notion of: Get involved. Recycle. Save the Oceans.



It is unclear who owns MY Ace and Garcon, some say it is Yuriy Kosiuk former Deputy President of Ukraine while others believe that Samvel Karapetyan is the owner, a billionaire born in Armenia who founded the Tashir Group.



Neither vessel are available for charter.