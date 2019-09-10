Weather
Majorca on amber alert for storms
Majorca was braced for high winds and rain this morning with the emergency services on full alert.
Hail storm at Can Picafort.
Fuerte tormenta en Can Picafort, también granizo. pic.twitter.com/e0LUgXvfJQ— Antonio G. (@antoniogallardo) September 10, 2019
The Met Office said that they had issued an amber alert which means that adverse weather can be expected in the coming hours.
Cala Millor!! pic.twitter.com/asKxUsek9e— balearsmeteo (@Meteodemallorca) September 10, 2019
Storm clouds at Cala Millor.
Heavy rains are common in Majorca at this time of the year. It is known locally as the Gota Fria, or Cold Drop.
