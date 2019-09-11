19 municipalites have delayed to return to school due to weather. 11-09-2019 T. Ayuga

The return to school today didn't proceed with total normality. Because of the weather forecast, the education ministry decided to suspend classes in nineteen municipalities: Alaro, Alcudia, Arta, Bunyola, Campanet, Capdepera, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Muro, Pollensa, Puigpunyent, Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida, Selva (Caimari), Soller and Valldemossa.

For all this, the morning was clear and sunny in most areas, although there is a risk of rain later on.

With the rain not actually being a factor, the main issue today was the traffic. But this is normal for any school day.