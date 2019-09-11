Education
Return to school delayed in some municipalities
The return to school today didn't proceed with total normality. Because of the weather forecast, the education ministry decided to suspend classes in nineteen municipalities: Alaro, Alcudia, Arta, Bunyola, Campanet, Capdepera, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Muro, Pollensa, Puigpunyent, Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida, Selva (Caimari), Soller and Valldemossa.
For all this, the morning was clear and sunny in most areas, although there is a risk of rain later on.
With the rain not actually being a factor, the main issue today was the traffic. But this is normal for any school day.
