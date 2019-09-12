Police
Woman critical after attack with a hammer
A 50-year-old Cuban man, named as Juan Prats Reyes, was arrested by the Guardia Civil in Campos on Wednesday after he went to the Guardia station and confessed to having attacked his 44-year-old ex-wife with a hammer.
Around quarter past one in the afternoon, the couple had an argument. The woman, Benita Anneli Buñola Sinkkonen, was struck on the head and in the chest. There was a call to the 061 emergency ambulance service, and at around the same time Juan Prats went to the Guardia station.
Officers and medics from 061 went to an address on the Calle Escorial and found that the woman was very badly injured. It took an hour to stabilise her before she was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition.
The couple have been separated for some time. Juan Prats lives in the apartment in Campos. Benita Anneli Buñola, a resident of Llucmajor, had apparently gone to the apartment at one o'clock.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.