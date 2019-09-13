Passenger number were a record for August. 01-09-2019 R.C.

The airports authority Aena reports a 1.2% increase in August passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. A total of 4,281,185 is the highest ever for an August; 4,280,066 were passengers on commercial flights, for which 3,485,276 were international passengers and 794,790 national passengers. These figures were, respectively, down 0.1% and up 7.7%.

The number of flights went down by 3.4% to 28,790, indicating improved seat occupancy. For Germany, there was a 1.9% decrease to 1,384,198 passengers, while the UK registered a 3.7% increase to 942,911.

Between January and August, the airport handled 21,074,824 passengers, a rise of 3.6%. The German market was 7,035,297 - up 4.3%. The Spanish market rose 7.2% to 5,053,882, and the UK market went up 3.4% to 4,075,729 passengers. The total number of flights was 152,595, a 0.4% increase.

* All figures are for arrivals and departures.