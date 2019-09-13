Air travel
August record for passenger numbers at Palma airport
The airports authority Aena reports a 1.2% increase in August passenger numbers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. A total of 4,281,185 is the highest ever for an August; 4,280,066 were passengers on commercial flights, for which 3,485,276 were international passengers and 794,790 national passengers. These figures were, respectively, down 0.1% and up 7.7%.
The number of flights went down by 3.4% to 28,790, indicating improved seat occupancy. For Germany, there was a 1.9% decrease to 1,384,198 passengers, while the UK registered a 3.7% increase to 942,911.
Between January and August, the airport handled 21,074,824 passengers, a rise of 3.6%. The German market was 7,035,297 - up 4.3%. The Spanish market rose 7.2% to 5,053,882, and the UK market went up 3.4% to 4,075,729 passengers. The total number of flights was 152,595, a 0.4% increase.
* All figures are for arrivals and departures.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.