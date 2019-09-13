MSC Seaview' is in Palma port this morning. 09-08-2019 G. ALOMAR

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 5, Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today S’Algaida, S’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont D’Inca, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Severa, Puerto Alcudia. In Palma: Rafal Nou and Sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.



CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily 12.00 Fri -Tues

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drame/History/Thriller 16.35/18.50*/21.45 * No showing at 18/50 on Friday

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 18.50/21.25

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30