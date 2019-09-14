The Norwegian Epic is in Palma port today. 14-09-2019 G. ALOMAR

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).



CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.

Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 16.30/18.55/21.30

IT: Chapter 2 OCIMAX 18 Horror 17.00/20.20 daily, 12.00 Matinee showing on Saturday and Sunday. 23:30 Showing on Friday and Saturday

IT: Chapter 2 FESTIVAL 18 Horror 12:10 (Sun)/19:45 Tues

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 DramA/History/Thriller 19.10/21.40

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 21.20

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10/20.10

Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 19.10( 17/9)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 21.30

Five Feet Apart MAHON PG-13 Drama/Romance 19.30 Monday

For a full list of events and fiestas click here.