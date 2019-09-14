Weather
Majorca still on yellow alert this weekend
After the arrival of the cold drop or Gota Fria to the Balearic Islands earlier in the week, the variable weather will continue in Majorca throughout the weekend.
Yesterday, Aemet updated Majorca to alert level red for two hours. The storm closed Palma's airport for nearly two hours, twenty-to flights bound for Palma were diverted.
📍Cala Murada, 14 septiembre, 2am pic.twitter.com/LNBoXnjqe0— MariaMagdalena🍉 (@mmperello98) September 14, 2019
When the storm weakened the weather alert was reduced to yellow. However, there were delays to both departing and arriving flights yesterday.
International flights appear to be running to schedule today, however as the storms remain over mainland Spain some national flights can expect delays.
Last night brought intense thunderstorms to much of the island.
Slow motion desde son ferriol a la Serra de la Tramuntana. @AEMET_Baleares #tramuntana #baleares #rayos pic.twitter.com/rlWh0HGW88— Marcos Rullán (@marcosrullan) September 14, 2019
Desde el faro de Capdepera @MetIllesBalears @Meteodemallorca @TempsIB3 @AEMET_Baleares @MiquelSalamanca @AJANSACLAR @SpainStormPred @DaniCapo_Meteo @ecazatormentas pic.twitter.com/jc4TMtTXrx— Nicolás Cumberlege (@nickcumberlege) September 13, 2019
Today we have a cloudy skies with the probability of occasional showers, which could be accompanied by storms later in the afternoon.
14/09 04:33 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 04:33 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/MDNlN0C1jC— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 14, 2019
Tomorrow there are expected to be intervals of high clouds in the afternoon with temperatures staying much the same.
