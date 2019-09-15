Maris Galicia seafood. 15-09-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Monday, 16 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Manacor, Fira de Setembre. 08.30-13.30: Firó small fair and weekly market. Avda. Mossen Alcover.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.



Tuesday, 17 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 21.00: Wine tasting. Tickets, six euros, to be bought from the town hall by Monday. Can Gelabert.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 20.00: Trivial - quiz. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

FOOD AND DRINK

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosaand), pianist Francisco Blanco. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.