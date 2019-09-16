Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Mostly sunny, highs again in the low 30s. Weather stations across the island now showing the possibility of showers on Tuesday and also in the northeast on Monday afternoon/evening.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 16 September
28C Alcudia
30C Andratx
32C Calvia
30C Deya
31C Palma
30C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Tuesday, 17 September
27C Alcudia
28C Andratx
29C Calvia
27C Deya
29C Palma
29C Pollensa
30C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
31.7C Binissalem
31.2C Es Capdella
31C Banyalbufar
