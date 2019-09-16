Generally fine on Monday. 16-09-2019 Julián Aguirre - Archive

Mostly sunny, highs again in the low 30s. Weather stations across the island now showing the possibility of showers on Tuesday and also in the northeast on Monday afternoon/evening.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 16 September

28C Alcudia

30C Andratx

32C Calvia

30C Deya

31C Palma

30C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Tuesday, 17 September

27C Alcudia

28C Andratx

29C Calvia

27C Deya

29C Palma

29C Pollensa

30C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

31.7C Binissalem

31.2C Es Capdella

31C Banyalbufar