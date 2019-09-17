The leisure centre is up for sale. 16-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

The Foro de Mallorca in Binissalem is up for sale again. It was bought for just under one million euros in 2014 by a businessman from Moscari who is based in Mexico. A proposal for it to be converted into a private nursing home was rejected by the Council of Majorca in 2016.

This was because of the complexities of land regulations. Authorisation for a change of use would have required a reclassification of the land because it lacks basic services for urban land, such as a proper sewage system.

Since 2016 there has been no progress in developing the site. Compensation for part of the land was paid as this was required for a new road from the motorway to Lloseta. Otherwise, the site still has features such as its castle, which used to house the wax museum; that closed in 2007. The restaurant on the site, Es Molinot, was closed in February this year.

The Foro dates from the late 1950s. It was a precursor of leisure centres and was notable for having had the first waterslide in Majorca. The price now being asked for is 2.9 million euros.