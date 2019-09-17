Sale
Foro de Mallorca up for sale again
The Foro de Mallorca in Binissalem is up for sale again. It was bought for just under one million euros in 2014 by a businessman from Moscari who is based in Mexico. A proposal for it to be converted into a private nursing home was rejected by the Council of Majorca in 2016.
This was because of the complexities of land regulations. Authorisation for a change of use would have required a reclassification of the land because it lacks basic services for urban land, such as a proper sewage system.
Since 2016 there has been no progress in developing the site. Compensation for part of the land was paid as this was required for a new road from the motorway to Lloseta. Otherwise, the site still has features such as its castle, which used to house the wax museum; that closed in 2007. The restaurant on the site, Es Molinot, was closed in February this year.
The Foro dates from the late 1950s. It was a precursor of leisure centres and was notable for having had the first waterslide in Majorca. The price now being asked for is 2.9 million euros.
