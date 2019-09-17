Can Matzari in Inca. 15-09-2019 L. BECERRA

Miguel Socias Soler, who owns a food distribution company of the same name, has been sentenced to a year in jail - suspended for two years - for having modified expiry date labels.

The company's facilities are on the Can Matzari industrial estate in Inca. The principal activity is the distribution of cold cuts, pâtés and cheeses to hotels and restaurants. In early 2018, the health ministry temporarily suspended the business activity when products were found to have modified labels. The court stated that over a seven-day period from late January to early February there were products valued at just over 27,000 euros at the distribution centre.

At the time, the defendant acknowledged the facts. This was taken into account by the court when agreeing to a two-year suspension on condition that no further offence is committed. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of 28,000 euros and has been disqualified for two years from having any involvement with the food trade.