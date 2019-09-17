Police
Company being investigated for supplying unqualified lifeguard
The Guardia Civil have questioned a 26-year-old Argentine who was working as a lifeguard without possessing the necessary qualifications.
A few days ago, uniformed officers went to a hotel in Cala Bona. They had information that there was an unqualified lifeguard at the hotel's pool. When the officers appeared, the fake lifeguard made a dash for it; he was quickly stopped. His passport was in a backpack. This identified him as Luis Alberto P. from Argentina. He admitted to officers that not only wasn't he a qualified lifeguard, he also didn't have the necessary papers to be in Spain.
The hotel management showed officers the contract it has with a company which supplies lifeguard services. The hotel was unaware of his status in Spain and of his lack of qualification. It would seem that he didn't have an employment contract with the company, which is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, who have informed the employment and health inspectorates.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.