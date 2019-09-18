Four police agents with the driver and the stolen van. 16-09-2019 Vasil Vasilev

A movie-style vehicle chase took place through the streets of Palma in the early of this morning.

A known criminal, with a history of drug taking and no driving licence, had a stolen a van and was racing through the streets of Palma at high speed and driving in a very dangerous manner.

Police gave chase through the streets of Palma but the driver refused to stop. Other police units joined the hunt and he finally stopped near Sant Agustin.

The driver had recently been released from prison and was clearly under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. He was taken into custody.

Also in the vehicle was a pregnant woman who told officers "it is a good job, you caught up with him, he can't drive"!.