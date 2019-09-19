Immigrants
Illegal immigrants detained in Cala Figuera
Six illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday after arriving in Cala Figuera, Santanyi on a small boat.
The boat was spotted at around ten in the morning.
Officers later stopped six people in the Cala Figuera area and were looking for others believed to have been in the boat.
