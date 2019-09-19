Weather
Thursday's weather in Majorca
Today temperatures will remain the same. High of 27º to 29º centigrade and low 18º to 20º centigrade.
Cloudy intervals with the possibility of some weak and isolated showers. Mist with some fog expected.
Wind from the northeast with weak coastal breezes this afternoon.
