19-09-2019

Thursday, 19 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00: Fashion parade and wine tasting. Vins Nadal.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 19.30: Folk dance; 20.30: Jazz/street dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival, InTensus Tango - Pablo José Albornoz (violin), Valentin Navarro (bandoneon). Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera works from Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others plus wine tasting. Sala Dante, C. Can Valero 40. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

LIVELY ARTS

Palma. In the afternoon a conference at CaixaForum and on Friday ARCO Gallery Walks tour. The Nit de l’Art 2019 will be held on Saturday and its an all day event where galleries, museums and art studios open their doors until around midnight.

Friday, 20 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 18.00: Welcome to Sa Vermada. By Can Novell. 20.00: Reception of vermadors and vermadores. At the town hall. 20.30: Opening address and choir. At the church.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 18.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 20.00: Choral concert at the church. 21.00: Tapas route; various bars. 23.00: Night party with local groups. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 22.00: Night party - Horris Kamoi and DJs. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 12.00: Bell ringing and raising of banners. 20.00: Mass. 21.00: Supper in the streets.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 20.00: Opening address, percussion concert. Convent courtyard.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 19.30: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Arta. 20.30: Ual-la - modern music and humour. Atra Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 12 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: CA!, Joana Gomila, Arnau Obiols - Catalan singers/musicians. Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Eight euros.

Palma. 18.00-24.00: Carnie Fest - Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners, Tim Vantol and others; Americana, country, roots. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Silvia Pérez Cruz (jazz, flamenco, folk singer) with Marco Mezquida (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: InTensus Tango - Pablo José Albornoz (violin), Valentin Navarro (bandoneon). Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00: Andalusian dance. Plaça Pins.

