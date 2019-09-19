Law
Former Duke of Palma leaves prison on his first day of charity work
The brother-in-law of King Felipe of Spain, Iñaki Urdangarin, was today released from jail for the first time after having been been granted two-days leave each week to carry out charity work.
He was jailed in July last year after being found guilty in Palma of fraud, tax evasion and embezzlement of around six million euros.
Urdangarin sale de la prisión de Brieva en un coche sin los cristales tintados para acudir a hacer su primer día de voluntariado https://t.co/rm7zy7BfY7 pic.twitter.com/WRVg8vmpQL— Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) September 19, 2019
He was accused of having used his royal connections to secure contracts for sporting and other event.
He will have completed his sentence on April 2 2024.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.