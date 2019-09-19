Urdangarin leaves prison. 19-09-2019 ANGEL DIAZ

The brother-in-law of King Felipe of Spain, Iñaki Urdangarin, was today released from jail for the first time after having been been granted two-days leave each week to carry out charity work.

He was jailed in July last year after being found guilty in Palma of fraud, tax evasion and embezzlement of around six million euros.

Urdangarin sale de la prisión de Brieva en un coche sin los cristales tintados para acudir a hacer su primer día de voluntariado https://t.co/rm7zy7BfY7 pic.twitter.com/WRVg8vmpQL — Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) September 19, 2019

He was accused of having used his royal connections to secure contracts for sporting and other event.

He will have completed his sentence on April 2 2024.