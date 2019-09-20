On Friday the Oktoberfest opens at the Pueblo Español in Palma. 19-09-2019 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Friday, 20 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 18.00: Welcome to Sa Vermada. By Can Novell. 20.00: Reception of vermadors and vermadores. At the town hall. 20.30: Opening address and choir. At the church.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 18.00: The soapy pine. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 20.00: Choral concert at the church. 21.00: Tapas route; various bars. 23.00: Night party with local groups. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 22.00: Night party - Horris Kamoi and DJs. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 12.00: Bell ringing and raising of banners. 20.00: Mass. 21.00: Supper in the streets.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 20.00: Opening address, percussion concert. Convent courtyard.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 19.30: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Arta. 20.30: Ual-la - modern music and humour. Atra Theatre, C. Ciutat 1. 12 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: CA!, Joana Gomila, Arnau Obiols - Catalan singers/musicians. Alcover Institute courtyard, C. Pare Andreu Fernández. Eight euros.

Palma. 18.00-24.00: Carnie Fest - Pat Reedy & The Longtime Goners, Tim Vantol and others; Americana, country, roots. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Silvia Pérez Cruz (jazz, flamenco, folk singer) with Marco Mezquida (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 21.00: InTensus Tango - Pablo José Albornoz (violin), Valentin Navarro (bandoneon). Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00: Andalusian dance. Plaça Pins.

Saturday, 21 September

ART

Palma. 19.00-23.30: Nit de l’Art. Various galleries and centres (CaixaForum, Can Balaguer, Casal Solleric, Es Baluard, La Misericordia, Miró Foundation, Sa Nostra Cultural Centre.

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 10.00: Procession for the grape-treaders fiesta. 12.00: Address for the grape-treaders fiesta. Town hall balcony; followed by the grape battle at the sports centre. 14.00-00.30: Lunch and then party; music from Islanders, Val 9 and others. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 10.00: Procession; Música Grallalsac. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12,00: “Jewel” races. Ca de Ses Monges. 20.00: Solemn mass. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 19.00: Mass. 21.00: Sports dance; 22.30: Party with Orquestra Oasis and DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 16.30: Children’s entertainment with Tic Tac. Placeta Convent.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 21.00: Supper in the square. Reservations by 19 September at the town hall office. 22.00: Playback contest.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 19.00-23.00: Food, drink and music. Various bars/restaurants represented, food truck, craft beer, DJ. Commercial pier.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Roger Mas Trio and Laia Cagigal: Roger Mas (keyboards); Marc Ayza (drums); Marko Lohikari (double bass); Laia Cagigal (vocals). Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros.

Deya. From 16.00: M.E.M.O., Brice, Monsters of Palma and many more. Art exhibitions, artisan products, food trucks; festival of art-electronica. Various places in Deya. 15 euros for performances. www.ticketib.com.

Palma. 20.00: Mallorca Unica - Francesc Jusep, Miquel Llabata (blues, rock, jazz). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21.

Palma. 20.00: Silvia Pérez Cruz (jazz, flamenco, folk singer) with Marco Mezquida (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Tritonus - Norwegian choral group. Sant Francesc Basilica. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Go Cactus - Majorcan indie (part of the Nit de l’Art programme). CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

Sencelles. 19.00: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera works from Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others plus wine tasting. Bodegas Son Campaner, Poligono 6, no. 197. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Soller. 19.30: Concert - Soller youth musicians; Chopin, Liszt. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.15: Ball de bot with Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Pins.

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Port Adriano. From 11.00 9th Edition of the Mallorca Classica Week with the American Car Club exhibiting their cars, dancing, pin-up competition, music and gastronomy.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

