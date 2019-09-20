Weather
Friday's weather in Majorca
Today clouds with possibility of isolated showers.
Evening temperatures will drop and the daytime temperatures will not change.
High temperatures of 27º to 31º centigrade and low temperatures 20º to 22º centigrade.
Winds from the east.
