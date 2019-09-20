Son Servera market today. 20-09-2019 A. BASSA

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English. Films have been updated today.

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 18.00/20.20

Downton Abbey FESTIVAL PG Drama 18.50 (24/9)

Downton Abbey MAHON PG Drama 20.15 (23/9)

Ad Astra OCIMAX 7 Adventure 17.55/20.20/22.45

Ad Astra FESTIVAL 7 Adventure 12.15(22/9) 20.00 (24/9)

Blinded by the Light AUGUSTA PG-13 Comedy/Drama 17.40/20.00/22.20

Ray & Liz CINECIUTAT NR Drama 16.35/20.20/22.00

Untouchable CINECIUTAT 12 Documentary 18.45/22.15

Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure 17.10

Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 19.00 (Not on 24/9)

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure 15.45

Hotel Mumbai CINECIUTAT 16 Drama 21.50

