Leisure
Guide to enjoy the Night of Art in Palma
Palma becomes a great museum with the Nit de l’Art 2019. The cultural event returns this Saturday 21 September with a great artistic offer from the city's galleries and museums.
In 2019, there will be more than 20 proposals, not counting the most alternative Nit de l'Art, which will fill the streets, squares, galleries and cultural centers with art, starting at 7 p.m.
Here is a guide of those participating in tomorrow's event.
1
ABA ART LAB
Bárbara Juan. Un Día Cualquiera
Plaza Porta de Santa Catalina, 21
2
ADDAYA CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORANI
Claudio Correa. Bling-bling
Carrer de les Caputxines, 4
3
GALERIA FRAN REUS
Adam Cruces. Pisces
José Fiol Heart-shaped box
Passeig de Mallorca, 4
4
GALERIA HORRACH MOYÀ
Liu Wei Recent Paintings
Carrer de Catalunya, 4
5
GALERIA HORRACH MOYÀ
Lawrence Weiner. Swept across a
horizontal surface
Plaça de la Drassana, 15
6
KEWENIG PALMA
Tamina Amadyar. The Big Dipper
Oratori de Sant Feliu, s/n
7
MAIOR
Edward Lipski. Skin And Stone
Carrer de Can Sales, 10
8
GALERÍA PELAIRES
Ângela Ferreira. Carlos Cardoso - Directo ao assunto and Lucas Simôes. Inbound
Carrer de Can Verí, 3
9
SANT FRANCESC HOTEL
Lucas Simôes. Corpos de prova
Plaça de Sant Francesc, 5
10
PEP LLABRÉS
Robert Ferrer i Martorell. L’interior de la forma
Carrer de Sant Jaume, 17
11
XAVIER FIOL
Encontrados. De cabeza
Carrer de Sant Jaume, 23A
12
CAN BALAGUER
Club Miseria. The closing Party
Carrer Unió, 3
13
CASAL SOLLERIC
Muestra colectiva. Hibridacions
Passeig del Born, 27
14
CENTRE DE CULTURA SA NOSTRA
Collective display. Terres Llunyanes
Carrer de la Concepció, 12
15
C.C. LA MISERICÒRDIA
Collective display from the AIGAB association
Plaça de l’Hospital, 4
16
CAIXAFORUM
Disney. L’art d’explicar històries; Anglada-Camarasa con Una revisió pictòrica de la col·lecció ‘La Caixa’ and concert with Go Cactus
Plaça Weyler, 3
17
ES BALUARD
Collective display. On rau la realitat?; FACES and BEEP
Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina, 10
18
GABRIEL VANRELL
Antoni Amat
Carrer de Tous I Maroto, 1
19
GALERÍA 6A
Collective display. Now!
Carrer de la Puresa, 8
