The Hotel Sant Francesc will show "Corpos de Prova". foto miquel a cañellas 18-09-2019 miquel a. cañellas

Palma becomes a great museum with the Nit de l’Art 2019. The cultural event returns this Saturday 21 September with a great artistic offer from the city's galleries and museums.

In 2019, there will be more than 20 proposals, not counting the most alternative Nit de l'Art, which will fill the streets, squares, galleries and cultural centers with art, starting at 7 p.m.

Here is a guide of those participating in tomorrow's event.

1

ABA ART LAB

Bárbara Juan. Un Día Cualquiera

Plaza Porta de Santa Catalina, 21

2

ADDAYA CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORANI

Claudio Correa. Bling-bling

Carrer de les Caputxines, 4

3

GALERIA FRAN REUS

Adam Cruces. Pisces

José Fiol Heart-shaped box

Passeig de Mallorca, 4

4

GALERIA HORRACH MOYÀ

Liu Wei Recent Paintings

Carrer de Catalunya, 4

5

GALERIA HORRACH MOYÀ

Lawrence Weiner. Swept across a

horizontal surface

Plaça de la Drassana, 15

6

KEWENIG PALMA

Tamina Amadyar. The Big Dipper

Oratori de Sant Feliu, s/n

7

MAIOR

Edward Lipski. Skin And Stone

Carrer de Can Sales, 10

8

GALERÍA PELAIRES

Ângela Ferreira. Carlos Cardoso - Directo ao assunto and Lucas Simôes. Inbound

Carrer de Can Verí, 3

9

SANT FRANCESC HOTEL

Lucas Simôes. Corpos de prova

Plaça de Sant Francesc, 5

10

PEP LLABRÉS

Robert Ferrer i Martorell. L’interior de la forma

Carrer de Sant Jaume, 17

11

XAVIER FIOL

Encontrados. De cabeza

Carrer de Sant Jaume, 23A

12

CAN BALAGUER

Club Miseria. The closing Party

Carrer Unió, 3

13

CASAL SOLLERIC

Muestra colectiva. Hibridacions

Passeig del Born, 27

14

CENTRE DE CULTURA SA NOSTRA

Collective display. Terres Llunyanes

Carrer de la Concepció, 12

15

C.C. LA MISERICÒRDIA

Collective display from the AIGAB association

Plaça de l’Hospital, 4

16

CAIXAFORUM

Disney. L’art d’explicar històries; Anglada-Camarasa con Una revisió pictòrica de la col·lecció ‘La Caixa’ and concert with Go Cactus

Plaça Weyler, 3

17

ES BALUARD

Collective display. On rau la realitat?; FACES and BEEP

Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina, 10

18

GABRIEL VANRELL

Antoni Amat

Carrer de Tous I Maroto, 1

19

GALERÍA 6A

Collective display. Now!

Carrer de la Puresa, 8