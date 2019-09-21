Palma's Art Night in Es Baluard. 21-09-2019 Jaume Morey

Saturday, 21 September

ART

Palma. 19.00-23.30: Nit de l’Art. Various galleries and centres (CaixaForum, Can Balaguer, Casal Solleric, Es Baluard, La Misericordia, Miró Foundation, Sa Nostra Cultural Centre. Click here for map.

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 10.00: Procession for the grape-treaders fiesta. 12.00: Address for the grape-treaders fiesta. Town hall balcony; followed by the grape battle at the sports centre. 14.00-00.30: Lunch and then party; music from Islanders, Val 9 and others. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 10.00: Procession; Música Grallalsac. 11.00: Traditional games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12,00: “Jewel” races. Ca de Ses Monges. 20.00: Solemn mass. 22.00: Folk dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 19.00: Mass. 21.00: Sports dance; 22.30: Party with Orquestra Oasis and DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Petra, Sant Juniper Serra. 16.30: Children’s entertainment with Tic Tac. Placeta Convent.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 21.00: Supper in the square. Reservations by 19 September at the town hall office. 22.00: Playback contest.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 19.00-23.00: Food, drink and music. Various bars/restaurants represented, food truck, craft beer, DJ. Commercial pier.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 21.00: Alcudia Jazz Festival - Roger Mas Trio and Laia Cagigal: Roger Mas (keyboards); Marc Ayza (drums); Marko Lohikari (double bass); Laia Cagigal (vocals). Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12 euros.

Deya. From 16.00: M.E.M.O., Brice, Monsters of Palma and many more. Art exhibitions, artisan products, food trucks; festival of art-electronica. Various places in Deya. 15 euros for performances. www.ticketib.com.

Palma. 20.00: Mallorca Unica - Francesc Jusep, Miquel Llabata (blues, rock, jazz). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21.

Palma. 20.00: Silvia Pérez Cruz (jazz, flamenco, folk singer) with Marco Mezquida (piano). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Tritonus - Norwegian choral group. Sant Francesc Basilica. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Go Cactus - Majorcan indie (part of the Nit de l’Art programme). CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

Sencelles. 19.00: Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Joan Laínez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera works from Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and others plus wine tasting. Bodegas Son Campaner, Poligono 6, no. 197. 15 euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Soller. 19.30: Concert - Soller youth musicians; Chopin, Liszt. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.15: Ball de bot with Castell de Capdepera. Plaça Pins.

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Port Adriano. From 11.00 9th Edition of the Mallorca Classica Week with the American Car Club exhibiting their cars, dancing, pin-up competition, music and gastronomy.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Sunday, 22 September

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 11.00: Mass, giants. 17.30: The grape-treading competition. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 11.30: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music, followed by concert in Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Bags of powder, two euros; 21.30: Line dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 23.15: FIREWORKS.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 10.00: Opening of the Calonge Fair; artisan craft/products, ecological products, classic cars; 12.00: Santanyi and Son Servera pipers; 18.00: Tribute to senior citizens, concert by the Santanyi Band of Music. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 07.45: Ringing of bells. 08.00: Hot chocolate, ensaimadas, pipers. In the square. 19.00: Folk dance.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 11.30: Opening of the fair - dignitaries, pipers and the “brave women” (of the Moors and Christians battle). Children’s workshops, traditional boats; gastronomy fair opens at 12.30. Commercial pier.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es.

CHARITY

Puerto Portals. From 11.00 charity market. 16.00 dog compedtition: The funniest mixture/Senior 2019/The nicest pedigree dog. All funds raised are for the benefit of SOS Animals. Inscriptions on the day of the party until 15.30. Info www.sos-animal-mallorca.com.

