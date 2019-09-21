Weather
Saturday's weather in Majorca
Today there maybe a chance of muddy rain accompanied by storms, and partial cloudy skies this afternoon.
Temperatures to rise expect in the south of the island where they remain the same. High of 32º to 28º centigrade and low 21º to 23º centigrade.
Tomorrow skies will remain cloudy and with possible storms in the north of the island. Daytime temperatures will go down and nightime temperatures remain the same.
