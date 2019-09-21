The grape-treading contest in Binissalem. 18-09-2016 Maria Nadal

Sunday, 22 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 11.00: Mass, giants. 17.30: The grape-treading competition. Plaça Església.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 11.30: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music, followed by concert in Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 18.00: Holi colours festival. Bags of powder, two euros; 21.30: Line dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 23.15: FIREWORKS.

Calonge (Santanyi), Sant Miquel. 10.00: Opening of the Calonge Fair; artisan craft/products, ecological products, classic cars; 12.00: Santanyi and Son Servera pipers; 18.00: Tribute to senior citizens, concert by the Santanyi Band of Music. Plaça Sant Miquel.

Felanitx, Fira de Sant Miquel. 09.00: Local produce, products and more. 11.00: Monkey Doo, Wacky Tobacco - swing dance. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme and Sant Damià. 07.45: Ringing of bells. 08.00: Hot chocolate, ensaimadas, pipers. In the square. 19.00: Folk dance.

Puerto Soller, Fira de la Mar. 11.30: Opening of the fair - dignitaries, pipers and the "brave women" (of the Moors and Christians battle). Children's workshops, traditional boats; gastronomy fair opens at 12.30. Commercial pier.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

Palma. 12.30-15.30 / 19.30-24.00: Oktoberfest. Pueblo Espanol. www.oktoberfestmallorca.es



Monday, 23 September

FOOD AND DRINK

