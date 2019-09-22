Maris Galicia in Son Fusteret going on till September 29. 23-09-2019 plozano

Monday, 23 September

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free. Runs until 29 September.

Tuesday, 24 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.30: Supper and party for the over-60s. Escola Graduada courtyard.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Palma. Musical Tuesday Afternoons from 20.30 to 22.00 with jazz by Ariel Bringuez, Julian Vaughn, 4 Peace Quartet at Castillo Hotel Son Vida in Palma. Tickets start 8 euros. Reservation www.castillosonvida.hoteltreats.com/es

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

