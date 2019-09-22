The Six Tenors at Paguera's auditorium tonight. 24-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Tuesday, 24 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.30: Supper and party for the over-60s. Escola Graduada courtyard.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosa), pianist Francisco Blanco; also wine-tasting. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Palma. Musical Tuesday Afternoons from 20.30 to 22.00 with jazz by Ariel Bringuez, Julian Vaughn, 4 Peace Quartet at Castillo Hotel Son Vida in Palma. Tickets start 8 euros. Reservation www.castillosonvida.hoteltreats.com/es

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s duirng the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Wednesday, 25 September

FIESTAS

Binissalem, Vermar. 20.00: Folk dance from Tall de Vermadors. Plaça Església.

Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas. 20.30: Music night - Martini Boys (pop rock), Tanny Mas (80s rock), Pegasus (jazz fusion). Parc de la Mar.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Andratx. 20.00 Jazz with Julian Vaughn & Ariel Bringuez 4 Peace Quartet at the Cultural Centre in Andratx. Tickets 10 euros.

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Ses Estacions Park.

Palma. 20.00: Jay Jay Johanson - Swedish singer-songwriter (trip hop, electroclash). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-25 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Leon Manso, Ana Marti, Apol-lonia - Majorcan and Minorcan singers. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre courtyard, C. Concepció 12. Free.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home. At 19.00 between Real Mallorca and Atletico de Madrid at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 18.30. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

