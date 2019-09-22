Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
A decent enough Sunday. Southwesterly breezes are contributing to the rather stuffy atmosphere. Outlook for the week is generally good. Tomorrow could see some rain in the northwest of the island - Escorca, Pollensa area.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 22 September
31C Alcudia
28C Andratx
28C Calvia
27C Deya
28C Palma
33C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Monday, 23 September
26C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
26C Deya
28C Palma
27C Pollensa
27C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
33.1C Sa Pobla
33C Colonia Sant Pere
32.5C Pollensa
