A decent enough Sunday. Southwesterly breezes are contributing to the rather stuffy atmosphere. Outlook for the week is generally good. Tomorrow could see some rain in the northwest of the island - Escorca, Pollensa area.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 22 September

31C Alcudia

28C Andratx

28C Calvia

27C Deya

28C Palma

33C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Monday, 23 September

26C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

26C Deya

28C Palma

27C Pollensa

27C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

33.1C Sa Pobla

33C Colonia Sant Pere

32.5C Pollensa