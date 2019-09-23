Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
For the first day of autumn, a cloudy start in many parts of the island, though the risk of some rain has diminished.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 23 September
27C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
26C Deya
29C Palma
28C Pollensa
28C Sant Llorenç
27C Santanyi
Tuesday, 24 September
29C Alcudia
27C Andratx
28C Calvia
27C Deya
27C Palma
32C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
28C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
31.8C Arta / Sa Pobla
30.7C Son Servera
30.5C Palma
