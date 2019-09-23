Summer ends; autumn starts. 23-09-2019 Pilar Pellicer - Archive

For the first day of autumn, a cloudy start in many parts of the island, though the risk of some rain has diminished.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 23 September

27C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

26C Deya

29C Palma

28C Pollensa

28C Sant Llorenç

27C Santanyi

Tuesday, 24 September

29C Alcudia

27C Andratx

28C Calvia

27C Deya

27C Palma

32C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

28C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

31.8C Arta / Sa Pobla

30.7C Son Servera

30.5C Palma