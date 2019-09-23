Tourism
Thomas Cook jobs lost
More than 1,500 jobs have been lost in the Balearics with the collapse of the Anglo-German tour firm, Thomas Cook, the Balearic government said this morning.
There is also concern over the amount of money which is left owing to Majorcan hoteliers by the travel giant. The local government said that it was a very "grave situation."
Meanwhile, at Palma airport officials from the British government are co-ordinating a massive repatriation operation to bring thousands of stranded Thomas Cook passengers home.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.