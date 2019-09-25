Tourism
Call for financial aid for hotels affected by Thomas Cook
Tourism ministers and others from five Spanish regions held emergency talks with the national tourism minister Reyes Maroto on Tuesday and called on the Spanish government to provide financial assistance to the hotel industry in these regions.
Andalusia, the Balearics, the Canaries, Catalonia and Valencia are all affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook. Ahead of the meeting, the Balearics tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said that the aim would be to "articulate measures that can give reassurance and security" to hotel businesses. There are many hotels, he noted, which don't have assurance that they will be paid.
This is a problem, Negueruela noted, that is being added to by the British government having devoted most resources to repatriating tourists and not compensating businesses. The minister didn't wish to disclose the level of losses that might be incurred.
