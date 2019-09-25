Weather
Wednesday's weather in Majorca
Today skies will be partially cloudy with a possibility of an occiasional shower. Thermal decrease in the north.
Morning fog expected. No changes to the temperatures. Daytime temperatures will go down in the north.
Winds from the southeast and changing in the morning to northeast.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Porreres....................................29.9 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 29.8 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 29.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................ 11.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 16.1 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 23 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Cadepera.......................................................... 38 (km/h)
Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 38 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 36 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Portocolom................................................................. 0.2
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.