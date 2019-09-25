Today's weather forecast. 25-09-2019 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Today skies will be partially cloudy with a possibility of an occiasional shower. Thermal decrease in the north.

Morning fog expected. No changes to the temperatures. Daytime temperatures will go down in the north.

Winds from the southeast and changing in the morning to northeast.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Porreres....................................29.9 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 29.8 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 29.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 10.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................ 11.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 15.6 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 16.1 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 16.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 29 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 29 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 23 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 41 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)

Cadepera.......................................................... 38 (km/h)

Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 38 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 36 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Portocolom................................................................. 0.2